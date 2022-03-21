Report: Bayern Munich offers better deal to Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui than FC Barcelona

Bayern Munich could be on the verge of changing the mind of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui regarding his potential move to FC Barcelona.

Sport1 has issued a report stating that Bayern Munich offered Mazraoui a generous salary — one that is believed to exceed what Barca offered the Moroccan:

After everything pointed to a move from Noussair Mazraoui to Catalonia, there could now be a spectacular turnaround — due to a trip by Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe to Amsterdam! According to Sport1 information, the Munich squad planners met with Mazraoui’s side on Thursday — one day after Ajax’s Champions League defeat against Benfica Lisbon — to reaffirm their interest in the right-back — and give him a tempting first salary offer submit. The offer should also be a last one. The Bayern bosses are said to have given Mazraoui on the way that no more improvements will be made. The offer should therefore be higher than what Barcelona has offered the 24-year-old so far – i.e. a little more than ten million euros gross. What an announcement!

FC Barcelona, however, could counter Bayern Munich’s offer to Mazraoui — especially knowing that the Bavarians have allegedly proposed their best-and-final offer to the right-back.

Should its pitch to Mazraoui fall through, Bayern Munich is expected to Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku, FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest, Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence, or Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro.