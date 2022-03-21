Bayern Munich urged to consider SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck

With Niklas Süle leaving Bayern Munich in favor of Borussia Dortmund, everyone from fans to manager Julian Nagelsmann is getting a little antsy about how the club will backfill that position.

In search of a leader for the backline, Bayern Munich is finding it difficult to acquire a player who fits all of the criteria that the club wants for the position. The Bavarians might have to start looking at players who can develop into that type of player.

So...why not SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck? At least that is what Markus Babbel is asking.

“For me, this is a player who has to be on the list at FC Bayern and who FC Bayern has to deal with,” Babbel said during a recent appearance on Sport1’s Dopplepass (as captured by Tz).

Schlotterbeck, however, comes at a premium and it seems that Bayern Munich might be reluctant to pay upwards of €30 million for the Germany international. As option continue to dwindle, though, Bayern Munich might have to open up to the idea of paying for a player rather than waiting on a free transfer.