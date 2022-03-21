Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Despite falling behind just before halftime, Bayern Munich battled back and picked up a 4-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt at the FC Bayern Campus this weekend. Now, the Bavarians will rest for a few days before the reigning French champions come to Munich.

“I told my team in the dressing room that now it will be decided whether we are good players or champions, and they are champions,” head coach Jens Scheuer said. “It was hard work for us, but because of the Most of the chances you can definitely speak of a deserved win.”

Maxi Rall opened the scoring for Bayern after 5 minutes when Klara Bühl played her into space. However, Frankfurt would end the half on top after goals from Laura Freigang and Nicole Anyomi.

In great news for Bayern, Sydney Lohmann made her return after a long injury layoff, coming in as a halftime substitute. Her presence immediately turned the game. Lohmann headed a ball over the backline into the path of Lea Schüller who lifted a shot over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.

The Bavarians kept pushing for the winner, and they finally got it in the 79th minute. Viviane Asseyi scored a long free kick from Lina Magull to put Bayern up 3-1. Then, in the dying moments of the match, Lohmann broke free after some impressive dribbling before playing Jovana Damnjanovic in behind the Frankfurt backline. The Serbian international finished her chance to seal the 4-2 victory for Bayern.

See full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas (Gwinn 46), Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Simon - Dallmann (Lohmann 46), Zadrazil, Magull - Bühl (Damnjanović 89), Schüller, Rall (Asseyi 65)

After the weekend’s results, Bayern remain one point behind table-toppers Wolfsburg. In less than one month, the two sides will face each other in a potential title-deciding clash.

It’s a quick turnaround for Bayern. On Tuesday, the Bavarians will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinal matchup.