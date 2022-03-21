Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool readying offer for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Arsenal told to get Erling Haaland or Lewy; Joshua Kimmich not worried about Polish star; Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino top choices for Manchester United; and MORE!

Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are reportedly dreaming of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, but Liverpool might actually be putting together a proposal for the Polish star:

Robert Lewandowski is one of the options that Barça is studying, in case Erling Braut Haaland does not arrive . They know he is very unhappy with Bayern Munich as he has not yet received any contract renewal proposals. And given that it will be free in 2023, it is very likely that it will leave in the summer, as it would be the last chance they would have to receive some money with their sale. Pretenders don’t miss it, that’s for sure. At the Camp Nou they do not lose sight of the situation of the winner of the last two ‘The Best’, and are very attentive to what may happen. Joan Laporta also sees it as a sensational ‘plan B’ in Haaland, which is a little further away with each passing day. However, it is now said that there is a new favorite in the race to take the former Lech Poznan, as there is a team that has entered the auction with force, and is preparing an almost irrefutable offer. We are talking about Liverpool, who are also looking for a goal scorer almost desperately. Jürgen Klopp did not have a good day today, often losing his footing on the muddy pitch. From Anfield they are preparing 70 million euros to remove Lewandowski from the Allianz Arena, and they are offering him a salary of more than 20 ‘kilos’ net per campaign. A proposal that Barça cannot even approach. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are others interested in the fight for Lewandowski, which will be crowded. And to them must also be added Atlético de Madrid, who are looking for a replacement for Luis Suárez, who will be free in June, when his contract expires.

Of all of thew teams that reportedly have interested in Lewandowski, Liverpool might pose the most serious threat. Not only does Liverpool have deep pockets, but it also has Jurgen Klopp — who Lewandowski has a deep affinity for.

One person who is not worried about Robert Lewandowski losing his focus amid all the noise is Joshua Kimmich.

“I don’t know what the [contract] talks are like or if there are any at all,” Kimmich said. “Robert is fully involved. I don’t feel like his head is anywhere else.”

That might have seemed like an odd statement, but it was probably in reference to Markus Babbel insinuating that Lewandowski’s behavior had become “annoying” during an appearance on Sky.

“This howling is annoying,” Babbel told Sky Germany. “It is said that the appreciation is not enough for him, I can no longer hear that. No player has received as much appreciation as Lewandowski gets from the Bavarians in the last 20 years. There have also been times when he wanted to leave permanently, the relationship with the club was not particularly great at times. Nevertheless, FC Bayern stood by him because they think an insane amount of him.”

Bayern Munich had an absolutely crazy week off of the pitch.

Aside of another frustrating Bundesliga effort against Hoffenheim, the major storylines were flowing for Bayern Munich. There was no shortage of things to talk about and this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s injury, why it is a massive loss, and how this will give fans a preview for what life on the backline will look like next season.

The lack of movement on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets.

Understanding why Julian Nagelsmann might be unhappy with his roster and why there is a reason for concern that a gap exists between the coaching staff and front office.

Erling Haaland’s rumored move to Manchester City appears to be getting closer.

Why Robert Lewandowski feels disrespected and how re-upping him holds a key to the future.

Manchester United could be eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag for its manager position:

The Athletic’s David Ornstein says that he sees it as a two-way battle between PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag for who becomes the next Manchester United manager.

Tanguy Nianzou, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, and Robert Lewandowski were all honored by Bild for their standout performances:

Tanguy Nianzou, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski in BILD's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/HsXT4v7w2Q — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 20, 2022

The Champions League draw just concluded today and it’s official — Bayern Munich will face Villarreal CF in the quarter-finals. Not only that but UEFA served up some juicy ties this year in the form of brackets, with teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid all facing each other. Plenty to talk about, as well as a dreaded potential reunion with Liverpool.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

What do we actually know about Villarreal CF?

INNN watched them knock out Juventus and he explains how they did it.

Schnitzel and INNN discuss what Villarreal could do to exploit Bayern’s weaknesses.

Will Unai Emery play the same way, or will he change his tactics to deal with Nageslmann?

Onto the other side of the bracket — Liverpool or Benfica, who will win? (Hint: Probably the one you think.)

And then the other brackets. Can Chelsea beat Real Madrid? Will Pep overthink vs Simeone?

A final note on the Villareal game and our expectations/concerns.

How Villarreal’s big game experience could help them beat Bayern.

How great would this be: Newcastle United inking Neymar to a deal:

Newcastle could make an audacious summer bid to sign Brazil superstar Neymar, who is apparently unsettled at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in Spain.

Robert Lewandowski? Erling Haaland? Sure, they’d both jump at the chance to join Arsenal: