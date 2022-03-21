Bayern Munich II weekend match against 1860 Rosenheim cancelled

Bayern Munich II were supposed to play 1860 Rosenheim in the Regionalliga Bayern on Friday, but that match was postponed due to an excessive number of COVID cases in the Rosenheim squad. As of now, the match has yet to be rescheduled.

The international break is now hitting the men’s game across Europe as players depart their clubs for their countries. Regionalliga clubs don’t normally get the internationally breaks off, but due to the high number of youth internationals, clubs can request the time off which is what Bayern II has done.

Bayern II will return to the field on April 4 when they host third place FC Schweinfurt at the Grünwalder Stadion in Munich. They were originally set to face leaders SpVgg Bayreuth on March 26, but that was already postponed to April 18 due to the international break.

Bayreuth currently has a 10 point lead on Bayern II, but with the Rosenheim postponement, they now have a game in hand.