Breaking: Bayern Munich makes €25 million offer on Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

According to a report from De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, Bayern Munich made a surprising €25 million offer to Ajax for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, technical director Marko Neppe and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic reportedly visited with Gravenberch and Ajax on Wednesday March 16th after Benfica ousted the Dutch side from the Champions League.

In addition to that initial report, Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured another note from Verweij stating that Bayern Munich’s presentation to Gravenberch convinced the player that he should join the Bavarians. Now, it appears, things will come down to money.

While Bayern Munich’s offer of €25 million was substantial — especially for a player who will not necessarily be a starter in Munich — Ajax is rumored to want €35 million for the midfielder.

The tall and rangy 19-year-old would seemingly move to Bayern Munich as a midfield depth option behind players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and maybe even Marcel Sabitzer — should the Austrian remain on next season’s roster.