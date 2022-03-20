Report: Bayern Munich eyeing Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro

According to a report from A Bola, Bayern Munich is taking a close look at 22-year-old Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro:

Pedro Porro, Sporting’s 22-year-old right-back, is on Bayern’s list. Undisputed since he arrived in Alvalade, already used by coach Luis Enrique in the main team of Spain, the number 24 of the Lions, as A BOLA knows, is being closely followed by the German giant, whose interest may take shape in the summer transfer window.

That all sounds great, but how much would Porro cost? Therein lies the rub. Sporting CP would sell Porro, but not for less than €30 million. Porro is technically on loan from Manchester City, but the Portuguese club is expected to exercise its right to purchase Porro this summer and would then be able to flip the youngster for a nice profit.

While that is likely only a minor complication, Bayern Munich is reportedly reluctant to spend more than €20 million on the position this summer.