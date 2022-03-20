 clock menu more-arrow no yes

As Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn preaches patience, Julian Nagelsmann sounds like he wants solutions for next season’s defense

Will Bayern Munich be able to add an impact player on defense next season?

FC Bayern München v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

The Bayern Munich defensive corps has had an up-and-down season during the 2021/22 campaign.

With Niklas Süle and Lucas Hernandez being the best of the lot, there has been ample criticism heaved at just about everyone else. One of the primary targets of the barbs has been Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, however, thinks fans need to be patient with the Frenchman.

“Mehmet Scholl once said: the Bayern shirt can weigh a few kilos more. You have to take the integration period into account. There’s no doubt over Upa’s qualities. He’s quick, strong in duels and has good build-up,” Kahn said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The foursome of Hernandez, Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, and Josip Stanisic combined to have a strong effort against an overmatched Union Berlin side on Saturday, but even that performance has not convinced Julian Nagelsmann that the club can stand pat during the summer transfer window:

#Nagelsmann on central defense next season without Süle: “We’ll do something about it.” #FCBayern

Whatever the case, the Bayern Munich backline for this season will continue to play a vital role in how far this squad can go in the Champions League — heavier shirts or not.

