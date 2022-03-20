Kingsley Coman comments on his goal, the chances Bayern Munich created in 4-0 win over Union Berlin

When Kingsley Coman was replaced by Serge Gnabry in the 68th minute of Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Union Berlin, he received a standing ovation from the 35,000 fans in attendance at the Allianz Arena.

Coman was in sensational form on the afternoon and his 16th minute wonder strike spurred on what was a dominant and commanding performance from Julian Nagelsmann’s side that was missing a handful of starters.

Coman was a constant threat to Union down the left channel and always seemed to create something positive when he got in possession in the attacking third. Had it not been for a few overcooked crosses and a few missed shots, he very easily could've finished the match with more than just a goal.

Speaking after the match, the French international was pleased with the overall team performance and the amount of chances they created. They finished the match with a total of six shots on target, the most savory of which was his thunderous effort in the 16th minute that Andreas Luthe get his hands behind to stop. “We played very well, were also very efficient. We wanted to create a lot of chances, and we succeeded,” Coman said. When he was asked about his arrowed effort that stung the back of Luthe’s net, he said there just might have been a little bit of luck involved with how well he struck the ball. “My shooting technique? That was luck (laughs). No. I practice every day. Sometimes it flies in like that,” he said (Tz).

Coman’s goal:

Coman’s career at Bayern has been hampered by injury problems and much like other top stars at the club, he’s received his fair share of criticism when he hasn’t been playing particularly well. For now, though, the French winger has been in a decent patch of form having scored twice and provided an assist from his last six matches across all competitions. The fans clearly took notice of his efforts in his 68-minute shift against Union, for which he was happy to have received a standing ovation from the on-watching fans at the Allianz Arena. “That’s always good. We play with a lot of fans now, we’re very happy about that,” he said.

Prior to the win over Berlin, Borussia Dortmund had reduced Bayern’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to just four points, taking advantage of a small slump from the Rekordmeister. They’ve provisionally reopened a seven point gap at the top of the table with the win over Union Berlin since Dortmund faces FC Koln later in the match week. “It was important that we have now won again after dropping points recently. It was important to keep the gap now,” Coman said of restoring the seven point lead at the top.