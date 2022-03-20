Postgame reactions: Joshua Kimmich discusses Bayern’s 4-0 victory over Union Berlin

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich had another solid shift in their victory over Union Berlin. After the game, Kimmich spoke to the press about the game itself, his health after taking a knock in the second half, and his teammates Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller.

Already ahead 4-0 in the 75th minute, Kimmich was one of three players to be subbed off. When asked how he was doing following the knock he took and the treatment he received, Kimmich simply said, “I took a hit, but nothing crazy.”

He was then asked about the fourth and final goal, which came right after the 2nd half restart. “That was not bad. Very good contact from Thomas [Müller] there, well set up.” Someone pushed a little further on Müller’s performance, because he has recorded a goal or an assist recently. Kimmich responded, “Yeah, but we have just seen the pass before the fourth goal,” adding a laugh.

Kimmich was also asked about Lewandowski — alluding to the reports this week that Lewy could leave if a deal with Bayern isn’t completed soon. Kimmich answered, “I don’t know how the talks are going or if they are even happening at all. Robert is going full force. I do not have the feeling that his head is somewhere else.

Sharing his thoughts on the match as a whole, Kimmich said, “We allowed two, three chances in the first half. Regardless, a deserved victory. You recognized that the adjustments worked. It was maybe one goal too many.”

Kimmich remains humble as Bayern dispatch four goals on their way to three points, preserving their lead over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table.