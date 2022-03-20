GOAT-keeper: Manuel Neuer has broken Oliver Kahn’s all time Bundesliga wins record

With a win today, Bayern Munich’s captain and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, now stands alone as the winningest player in Bundesliga history – pulling away from Bayern legend and current CEO Oliver Kahn. Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Union Berlin was Neuer’s 311th win in the Bundesliga.

Neuer recorded 77 Bundesliga wins with his childhood club, Schalke 04, before transferring to Bayern. Since transferring to Bayern, Neuer has continued to break records and show the world that he is the best goal keeper in the world.

As CEO of the club, Kahn was naturally in attendance, as he watched his fourteen-year-old record broken by Neuer. Neuer, however, broke Kahn’s record in almost 100 less games played than Kahn. Kahn recorded 310 wins in 557 games, while Neuer now has 311 in 458 games. This is the second time this season that Neuer had taken a record from Kahn. Neuer surpassed Kahn for the record number of Clean sheets in the Bundesliga at the beginning of the season – again breaking his record with over 100 less games played.