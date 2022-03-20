Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin (Ruckrunde)

Make no mistake - Union Berlin are among the most defensively solid sides in the Bundesliga. In fact, they were ranked 4th best among all BuLi sides in the defensive aspects of football heading into this tie. Bayern Munich had other ideas.

Nagelsmann’s choices seemed near-perfect in what was an absolute tactical masterclass and a dominant performance from the Bavarians. Union Berlin pressed ferociously and defended with everything they had in the early minutes, but quickly fell prey to the mean Bavarian attacking machine, getting hammered 4-0 in the process.

Here are the talking points from the game:

Union Berlin’s style of play, and how Nagelsmann countered it

Nianzou with a great performance... Stanisic quite solid, but still quite raw

Bayern’s brilliant attack, Lewandowski is unstoppable

A very good defensive effort (and a CLEAN SHEET!!!!)

Neuer’s underrated contributions

Midfield looking in control... Musiala growing into the 8 role?

Overall assessment + looking forward

