 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin (Ruckrunde)

Nagelsmann seems to have gotten almost everything right in Bayern’s latest Bundesliga clash, with the Bavarians running riot against a gritty Union side.

By Schnitzel01
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga
Now that felt good, didn’t it?
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Make no mistake - Union Berlin are among the most defensively solid sides in the Bundesliga. In fact, they were ranked 4th best among all BuLi sides in the defensive aspects of football heading into this tie. Bayern Munich had other ideas.

Nagelsmann’s choices seemed near-perfect in what was an absolute tactical masterclass and a dominant performance from the Bavarians. Union Berlin pressed ferociously and defended with everything they had in the early minutes, but quickly fell prey to the mean Bavarian attacking machine, getting hammered 4-0 in the process.

Here are the talking points from the game:

  • Union Berlin’s style of play, and how Nagelsmann countered it
  • Nianzou with a great performance... Stanisic quite solid, but still quite raw
  • Bayern’s brilliant attack, Lewandowski is unstoppable
  • A very good defensive effort (and a CLEAN SHEET!!!!)
  • Neuer’s underrated contributions
  • Midfield looking in control... Musiala growing into the 8 role?
  • Overall assessment + looking forward

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 12 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...