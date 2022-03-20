Report: Tanguy Nianzou likely to leave Bayern Munich on loan this summer

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich will send Tanguy Nianzou on a loan assignment this summer.

The young Frenchman has struggled to get consistent playing time (heck, he’s struggled to get inconsistent playing time as well) and the Bavarians will seek to help the defender gain valuable experience on the pitch — hopefully for a team in the Champions League:

According to our information, the departure for the next summer transfer window is even already recorded as part of a loan without a purchase option. Because Bayern are counting on him despite everything, but find him too tender for the moment for him to be able to claim a regular place in the professional team. This is essentially what Julian Nagelsmann explained a few weeks ago at a press conference, talking about his unreliability. From a German source, a dozen clubs, including two big Ligue 1 teams, have already come to the news. But, for the moment, neither the player, who recently changed agents, nor the German club are considering a return to France. The clubs targeted are Champions League level clubs and Bayern are spoiled for choice to find a destination that will allow the former Parisian to gain time, gain experience and get noticed.

This type of move would seem to make sense for all involved even after Nianzou’s strong showing against Union Berlin. The youngster could really benefit from more game time and might unlock his full potential more quickly with the type of loan described above.