Bayern Munich youngster Josip Stanisic likely staying put

Way back at the beginning of this campaign, Josip Stanisic was the standout performer for Bayern Munich.

While fans got a brief chance to know him briefly under Hansi Fick in 2020/21, Stanisic’s standout preseason effort put him firmly on the radar of the coaching staff and fanbase alike. Lately, however, Stanisic has been a ghost.

An ill-timed injury, plus COVID-19, and a shift in the team’s base formation has left Stanisic as the odd-man out of the rotation. Some reports even indicated that Bayern Munich was looking to loan the Croatian out during the summer.

According to Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch, however, Bayern Munich is not toying with the idea of sending Stanisic away with a loan or a sale. Per Koch, Julian Nagelsmann is still a fan of Stanisic and moreover, the player wants to remain with Bayern Munich in hopes of establishing himself as a key member of the squad in Bavaria.

Able to play anywhere along the back line, Stanisic can also line up as a defensive midfielder showing his true versatility. Given the recent news that the club might not want to spend a lot of money during the summer transfer window, Stanisic’s flexibility might become more valuable.

Stanisic turned in a solid effort against Union Berlin on Saturday, which will hopefully help him get back in Nagelsmann’s good graces.