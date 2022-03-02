Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich will host Bayer Leverkusen in what should be a very intriguing Bundesliga match-up.

The Rekordmeister sits in first place, while Die Werkself is 14 points behind the pace-setters in third place. Certainly, a win for Leverkusen would be a huge boost the squad.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team sits in the table and the recent form of the two clubs.

Why Bayern Munich fans want to keep an eye on both Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

How Bayern Munich might line-up — which could change a million times because of all of the uncertain statuses for Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

A prediction on the match.

