Report: Bayern Munich still fighting uphill battle for Andreas Christensen, but FC Barcelona leads

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano checked in with a report on the transfer three-way dance occurring between Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen.

According to Romano, the Bavarians are still fighting hard to convince Christensen to take the leap to Germany, but FC Barcelona remains the leader in the clubhouse. As of now, it is a two-horse race as Borussia Dortmund is no longer in the running for the Denmark international.

Romano says that FC Barcelona has pitched a five-year deal to Christensen’s camp, which would seemingly be a contract length that Bayern Munich could match. As far as a salary, recent reports stated that Barca was willing to double (or more) Christensen’s current €5 million yearly pay.

Again, that seems like a salary that Bayern Munich would be willing to pay at this stage for a player with the credentials, talent, and physical tools of a defender like Christensen.