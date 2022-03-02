 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stefan Ortega will be on Bayern Munich’s radar this summer

After impressing in two consecutive Bundesliga seasons, the Bavarians want to bring in Ortega to Munich.

By Jack Laushway
DSC Arminia Bielefeld v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

It is clear that Manuel Neuer is still Bayern Munich’s #1 goalkeeper and the plan is to keep him there for quite some time. However, with no certain backup in Bayern Munich’s future, the club is looking for other options. One goalkeeper on Bayern’s radar is Stefan Ortega who could be Bayern’s number two goalkeeper next season.

The Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper’s contract expires in the summer, and Bielefeld are reportedly offering him a new four-year deal [Sport Bild]. If Arminia and Ortega can’t come to an agreement the 29-year-old will have the option to come to Munich. It all depends on what Ortega wants for himself and where he sees the fit.

There are certainly no doubts about his quality, though. The German goalkeeper has been outstanding in two straight seasons in the Bundesliga for Arminia and have been the largest reason for their limited success. With a great team around him, Ortega could be a top goalkeeper in the Bundesliga. Would Ortega want to accept a backup role when he could start for other strong clubs? We will find out.

