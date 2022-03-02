Training Update: Niklas Süle remains sidelined, Manuel Neuer not yet fully ready, and Robert Lewandowski’s family tragedy

There were a couple of notable absentees from Bayern Munich’s team training today.

For starters, Niklas Süle missed a second consecutive day of training due to the unspecified back problem that kept him out yesterday. If the ailment is indeed ‘minor,’ as it was initially described, Süle should be in contention for Saturday’s game against Bayer Leverkusen, but if not, it could spell trouble for Bayern. With Lucas Hernández also confirmed out due to suspension, coach Julian Nagelsmann might have to become extra creative in defense, especially against one of the league’s most potent attacks.

Bouna Sarr was also absent as he makes his way back from injury, as was Marc Roca, who trained individually. There is no official reason for Roca’s absence as of now.

Captain Manuel Neuer was not in team training either, but considering he just barely resumed goalkeeper training after his knee surgery, it would have been a miracle if he was back with the team already. It remains to be seen whether he will make his comeback against Leverkusen or against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Finally, Robert Lewandowski shocked fans by missing training as well, but according to outside information, his absence was not due to an injury. Bayern have not released an official statement yet, but it seems Lewandowski was with his wife Anna as they attend her grandmother’s funeral, scheduled for today. If this is true, Lewandowski would not even be in Germany, let alone in Munich, as the service naturally takes place in his native Poland.

May Anna’s grandmother rest in peace, and may Lewy come back safe and sound.