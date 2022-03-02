Bayern Munich smash Carl Zeiss Jena to advance to DFB Pokal Frauen Semifinals

With an impressive 9-1 route of Carl Zeiss Jena, Bayern Munich marched into the Semifinals of the 2021/22 DFB Pokal Frauen. It was 5-1 at halftime, and the Bavarians never looked back against their Frauen Bundesliga opponents.

Bayern had six different goalscorers on the day with Klara Bühl and Jovana Damnjanovic leading the way with a brace each. Lina Magull, Saki Kumagai, and Maxi Rall also scored. The remaining Bayern goal came from any Any Adam own goal. In fact, that was the only time a Jena player put the ball in the back of the net on the day! Their goal was actually an own goal scored by Hanna Glas.

“We are very satisfied. Today we did things well and played great football,” coach Jens Scheuer said. “You don’t score that many goals every day in the DFB Cup quarter-finals. Especially not against a Bundesliga club.”

“We played good football. We created a lot of chances to score,” captain Magull said. “Of course we are satisfied. It was a very good performance from all the girls today.”

Bayern XI: Leitzig (71. Rúnarsdóttir) - Glas, Wenninger, Kumagai, Gwinn (46. Simon) - Zadrazil - Beerensteyn, Magull (46. Vilhjálmsdóttir), Dallmann (71. Rall), Bühl (46. Asseyi) - Damnjanović

Unfortunately for Bayern, reserve goalkeeper Janina Leitzig, who has been starting in place of the injured Laura Benkarth, had to come off in the second half due to an injury. She was replaced by on-loan-from-Everton 18 year old goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir.

Bayern will return to the field in the league on March 6 against FC Köln. There are two current Bayern players on loan with Köln, and the club boasts many former Bayern players as well.