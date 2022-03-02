Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch might be too expensive for Bayern Munich

The rumored pursuit of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch by Bayern Munich is legitimate, but could have some roadblocks due to the cost associated with the 19-year-old star.

According to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich would like to bring in the Dutchman because of his great potential, but is unsure if an acquisition can take place of the rumored price tag.

That cost might actually be too much to overcome. According to Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Ajax’s €25 million to €30 million asking price is too high for Bayern Munich’s coffers at this time — despite how much Julian Nagelsmann likes the player.

Bayern Munich will assuredly have to weigh exactly how important Gravenberch would be to the squad give his relatively high cost. With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Marcel Sabitzer expected (as of now) to be the club’s top four midfielders next season, €25 million to €30 million would seem pretty steep for a fifth-choice midfielder.