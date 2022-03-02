Report: Kingsley Coman brought into Bayern Munich’s leadership council

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has analyzed the squad’s leadership council and decided to reward Kingsley Coman with a seat at the table.

Per the report, Coman’s “positive development” has impressed Nagelsmann. Coman will now join Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich as the club’s core group of leaders.

One of the big initiatives that Coman has undertaken of late is helping the rest of the French contingent on the squad. Coman is the longest serving Frenchman on the team and speaks “perfect” German.

If the story is true, this is a huge step for Coman in his career. It was not long ago that Coman seemed destined to be just another member of the squad from a leadership perspective, but clearly the 2019/20 Champions League finale hero has impressed Nagelsmann and earned this new designation.