Options to replace Niklas Süle not thrilling Bayern Munich brass

With the news that Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen is closing in on a deal with FC Barcelona, the immediate thought for most Bayern Munich fans was…”who’s next?”

That’s a great question — and one that the Bayern Munich brass cannot easily answer because no one has been all that impressive to them.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s decision makers are not convinced by either Matthias Ginter and Nico Schlotterbeck.

At this point, the favored candidate is Torino’s Gleison Bremer, which is a bit shocking given Bremer’s name only recently began being linked to Bayern Munich.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau and P.J. Berger are reporting that Bremer is ahead of Ginter on Bayern Munich’s wish list and that the club is not “serious” about Ginter. At this stage, Ginter might be more interested in Bayern Munich than the club is in the player.

The primary issue with Bremer in the eyes of Bayern Munich is that the club would have to pay a fee to Torino for the Brazilian.

As for Christensen, it appears FC Barcelona is willing to meet his request to double his current pay, which is rumored to be €5 million per season.