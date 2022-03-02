Philadelphia Union prospect trains with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich seems to be kicking the tires on quite a few youth players from overseas of late.
San Jose Earthquakes prospect Cruz Medina is putting in some work in Germany and he is joined by 15-year-dol Bajung Darboe, a Philadelphia Union Academy player.
Darboe is currently rostered with the Union’s reserve team, but is getting some invaluable experience at a very young age (2006 birth year) in Bavaria:
15-year-old Bajung Darboe at FC Bayern München. The 2006 born American is currently with Philadelphia Union II.#usynt pic.twitter.com/oyOK1mnHaB— Alex Calabrese (@amcalabrese12) February 28, 2022
Our sister site, Brotherly Game, wrote this about Darboe back in 2020 when he left Minnesota United in favor of the Philadelphia Union:
Minnesota United’s loss is the Philadelphia Union’s gain.
Bajung Darboe, who turns 14 in November, will be joining the Philadelphia Union Academy after spending last season on Minnesota United’s U17 team in the Development Academy. Darboe’s departure follows Minnesota United’s decision to drop their full-time academy teams and go to a club and country model (not unlike the Union had pre-2013).
“Bajung is a gifted attacking player with impressive natural talent and potential,” said Jon Scheer, director of talent identification. “We look forward to helping him achieve his goals as he begins this new chapter with the Philadelphia Union and YSC Academy.”
The Union will be the third MLS academy for Darboe, who is from Madison, Wisconsin. He joined Minnesota United in 2019 after spending the 2018-19 season with the Chicago Fire’s academy.
