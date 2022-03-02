Philadelphia Union prospect trains with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich seems to be kicking the tires on quite a few youth players from overseas of late.

San Jose Earthquakes prospect Cruz Medina is putting in some work in Germany and he is joined by 15-year-dol Bajung Darboe, a Philadelphia Union Academy player.

Darboe is currently rostered with the Union’s reserve team, but is getting some invaluable experience at a very young age (2006 birth year) in Bavaria:

15-year-old Bajung Darboe at FC Bayern München. The 2006 born American is currently with Philadelphia Union II.#usynt pic.twitter.com/oyOK1mnHaB — Alex Calabrese (@amcalabrese12) February 28, 2022

Our sister site, Brotherly Game, wrote this about Darboe back in 2020 when he left Minnesota United in favor of the Philadelphia Union: