Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel talks life after Niko Kovac at AS Monaco

When Alexander Nübel left Bayern Munich for a loan assignment with AS Monaco, there was a direct connection back to Bavaria in manager Niko Kovac.

After some internal issues, Kovac was — (some would say unfairly) — dismissed from his position.

Nübel, though, has kept trudging forward and making the most of his opportunity for playing time. The goalkeeper recently broke down how things have changed under new boss Philippe Clément

“We have a lot of ball possession, we want to press, we want to play forward,” Nübel told Ligue1’s website. “The first thing in your head is to play forward, not play back. We are very, very young. In Germany there are young players, but not as young as here. You play with 18, 19 years of age, this is incredible. We are playing a good season. We are the youngest team of top five in Europe. Sometimes you see it, but sometimes see also our hunger.”

Being around so many younger players has Nübel leaning back on his days as a captain at Schalke 04.

‘It was an honor to be captain of Schalke and yes, I’m looking forward to having responsibility,” Nübel said. “For sure, goalkeepers always talk a bit more than maybe a field player. I’m here also to be one guy who can speak with the younger guys. I’m here with a bit experience. I’m ready to speak and to help the team.”