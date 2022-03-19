Julian Nagelsmann delighted with Bayern Munich’s commanding 4-0 win over Union Berlin

Union Berlin gave Bayern Munich a few early warning signs in the opening stages of that match at the Allianz Arena, but Kingsley Coman’s wonder strike in the 16th minute opened what would be four unanswered goals from Bayern in an authoritative, dominant win. A first Bundesliga goal from Tanguy Nianzou and a brace from Robert Lewandowski rounded out the scoring for what was a massive win for Julian Nagelsmann’s men, especially considering the handful of players that were unavailable for selection.

Speaking after the match, Nagelsmann said he was pleased with the way his side played despite a handful of defensive mistakes from the center back pairing of Dayot Upamecano and Tanguy Nianzou. “I’m happy with the result, of course. Upa had a mistake, but he recovered. Tanguy was very good. In the first half we allowed too much. It was all after losing the ball ourselves, we played two balls into Awoniyi’s foot from the wing. But overall we played to nil, scored four goals. You have to take a result like that,” he explained (tz).

Both Upaemcano and Nianzou seemed to grow in confidence as the match went on and Upamecano’s one on one duels with Awoniyi really seemed to improve.

Lewandowski has been the subject of intense debate in the Bundesliga since there has not been any progress made as of yet in terms of agreeing on a contract extension to stay at Bayern beyond next season. Despite this, it was business as usual on the pitch for the Bundesliga’s top scorer against Union and Nagelsmann also said he doesn’t get the feeling whatsoever that the Polish ace does not want to stay at Bayern beyond next season.

“I talk to him a lot, we have a lively exchange. He was outstandingly good today. The greed on the penalty kick was also super. We would like to keep him. But it’s not always that easy. Nevertheless, I don’t have the feeling that he doesn’t want to stay with us. It’s a joint decision in the end. Strategy, approach, timing - we’re all in one place, so there will certainly be talks. It’s the same with Manuel, Thomas and Serge. The financial situation is sufficient, I hope. The contracts don’t expire next week and these players haven’t earned just 1500 euros so far, after all,” he said.

Bayern’s next match in the Bundesliga doesn’t come until April 4th in the form of a trip to SC Freiburg. For now, there is an international break for World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies that will see a bevy of Bayern players on international duty. For Nagelsmann, he said it’s not as much of a break for a manager, but he might take just a day for himself. “It’s only a real break for the coach, all the other games yes. I don’t need a break, but maybe I’ll go skiing for a day,” he suggested.