Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Union Berlin

Jersey Swap: Bastian Oczipka

Although Union Berlin didn’t play well, as they made numerous defensive errors throughout the match, Oczipka was one of the players who stood out. He had a good game as he made some very good crosses and Berlin had a couple of decent chances through him. He was also decent in defense and made a couple of vital challenges.

Der Kaiser: Manuel Neuer

Another great match from Bayern Munich’s captain! Even though Lucas Hernandez had a great game, Manuel Neuer had a brilliant! Neuer made two vital saves that kept the Bavarians on top throughout the match. He was reliable, and his calmness helped the defense overall, and his return is crucial for Bayern’s performances. Neuer also made history today, as he is now the player with the highest number of wins in Bundesliga — crazy!

Congratulations to @Manuel_Neuer, who now has more #Bundesliga wins than anyone else in history. pic.twitter.com/WGeWFQnjdq — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 19, 2022

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Musiala needed some time to get used to this new position, but he has figured it out now. Yes, there is still work to do, but it seems that this position is suiting him more and more. The partnership in midfield with Musiala and Muller is captive. Musiala got an assist today — but it was Muller’s pass for Musiala which created the goal. Musiala can finally find enough space in the front to utilize his attacking skills. He was decent in duels and managed to get some steals today, and he tried very hard to leave a defensive impact in the midfield. The youngster still needs to work on his passing if he wants to be the next Thiago, but as a temporary option, for now, he is doing a great job!

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

Another solid performance from the French winger. He has grown a lot as a player in the past season and has shown why Bayern’s management extended with him. He is very consistent and performs week-in-week-out, and today was no other. Coman worked hard and was a constant threat to Union’s goal. He opened the scoreline in the 16’ minute with a beautiful strike outside the box. Truth be told, Luthe could have reacted much better. But the strike itself was beautiful. He also had a couple of other decent chances, had lots of accurate passes, and managed to find his teammates and create even more opportunities.

Meister of the Match: Robert Lewandowski

Even though Robert Lewandowski was heavily marked throughout the match, the Pole managed to score a brace. Luthe fouled him after Union’s defender made a poor back-pass, and it was a penalty for Bayern. The second goal was a simple tap-in, but his movement before the goal was perfect. Overall, he often dropped deep and almost played as an attacking midfield, which we see from him quite often. His goal scoring instinct is amazing — simply by his intelligent runs he wreaks havoc on the opposition’s defense, and he can make a dangerous opportunity with just a little room.