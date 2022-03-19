Bundesliga Theatre of the Bizarre: VfL Bochum-Borussia Mönchengladbach match suspended after insanely accurate beer toss

Just when you thought things could not get any more odd in the Bundesliga, VfL Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach were there to keep it weird.

Hopefully the Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin fixture does not end up like this one.

For starters, this match was the first ever in the Bundesliga that began without either side’s head coach being available. Both Gladbach’s Adi Hütter and Bochum’s Thomas Reis missed the match due to COVID-19 per ESPN.

That, however, was just the start of the craziness.

With Gladbach (!?) holding a 2-0 lead over a team other than Bayern Munich, the VfL Bochum fans got a little wild.

In fact, too wild.

Some insanely talented — but incredibly stupid — dolt managed to heave a plastic cup full of beer with the accuracy of Tom Brady and drilled assistant referee Christian Gittelman in the head. The officials gathered and said they had enough of this nonsense and just left the pitch. That caused the game to be “abandoned” — but what exactly means at this moment is unclear.

VfL Bochum players were angry with their fans for the cup assault, but I have questions...

Who was this marksman capable of defying physics and the odd by heaving a plastic with such accuracy — while full of beer?

How does this play out for each side? Does Gladbach get a win? Does the match pick up where it left off?

Are the officials at fault for just...leaving?

Hopefully the Bundesliga can clear this matter up — and the Philadelphia Eagles can find this German signal-caller to compete with Jalen Hurts during training camp.

Anyway, always remember this: Don’t act stupid when attending games...