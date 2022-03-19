Reactions from players, front office members, and fans as Bayern Munich draws Villarreal in the Champions League

When the news broke on Friday that Bayern Munich had drawn Villarreal in the Champions League quarterfinals, fans, players, and front office types all had reactions. Let’s take a look at how that played out:

Oliver Kahn, CEO: “Villarreal showed in the round of 16 what they’re capable of. For that reason we have to be on our guard and approach the task with full concentration. No one can think that they’ll be two easy games.”

We know what Villarreal will be doing. Score a goal and defend. It will not be easy but I hope we play well and proceed further. https://t.co/iJCxW9gryU — AKP (@AKP815) March 18, 2022

Julian Nagelsmann: “The question of how to assess the opponents is always very tricky. First of all, we obviously want to progress. Villarreal are the reigning Europa League winners. They have a coach and a team with a lot of experience and a clear plan. They often play in a very similar way and were second in the group stage behind Manchester United. To win 3-0 against Juve takes some doing. It should be our expectation to progress, but first you have to do the business on the pitch and win.”

Pretty close to the ideal scenario. Probably would have preferred Benfica and for Liverpool to switch sides with Atletico but certainly got a good deal here — Eric Gundel (@Goondal1912) March 18, 2022

Manuel Neuer: “We’re looking forward to the quarter-finals, we’re looking forward to Villarreal and both legs. It’s never easy to get through, but our expectation is to want to reach the semi-finals at all costs. We’ll have to earn and fight for that. We certainly have the right motivation and quality on the pitch to win these matches. Obviously we go into it as favorites. Villarreal are a technically strong team, who will firstly try to be solid at the back against a team with our attacking power. You saw against Juve that they can counter well, can keep the ball well and are all technically adept. Therefore, it’s going to be a case of always being switched on.”

Thomas Müller: “Villarreal have always been known for playing good football, for producing a lot of talent and also for success - they won the Europa League last year. The *Yellow Submarine*should be well known to football experts of my generation. They’re going to be hotly contested games. I watched the games against Juve, we’ve been warned. We have our qualities, as do Villarreal, so there won’t be any holding back. We’ll need to cover every blade of grass and show our values on the pitch. I’m not worried but it won’t be a walk in the park.”

What a good draw LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/qMaVaFLNkd — Marta (@MartaMariaFCB) March 18, 2022

Lucas Hernández: “We’re very motivated to go as far as possible in the Champions League. Villarreal are a very good side, but we’re aware you have to beat everyone in order to get to the final. Particularly at home, Villarreal are a team who very much like to play football and have possession - and when they have it, they do it very well. Then it’s down to us to knock them off balance and claim the win. A lot of Bayern fans probably don’t know Villarreal as well as I do, but it’s really going to be a difficult contest in which we’ll have to give our best to stay in the competition.”

As we saw, there were also some non-Bayern Munich fans as well:

Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani:

Bayern Munich .. seems to have an excellent relationship with UEFA pic.twitter.com/hb8hyvlQJP — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) March 18, 2022

If you want the full breakdown on this tweet...go here.

@doubleAtion:

Villareal are beating Bayern over two legs you saw it here first. — AA (@doubleAtion) March 18, 2022

Unai Emery:

@UnaiEmery



"It’s going to be a tough tie against @FCBayernEN. Being in the quarter-finals of the @ChampionsLeague means that you will have opponents who demand a lot from us, every opponent is difficult."#UCL #UCLdraw — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) March 18, 2022

Marcos Senna:

#Villarreal ambassador @MarcosSenna19 speaks about the #UCLdraw against @FCBayernEN:



"We're facing one of the favourites. We're going into the tie full of excitement and we want to enjoy it."#UCL pic.twitter.com/tE3fWA41x4 — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) March 18, 2022

Bayern Munich quotes courtesy of FCBayern.com

