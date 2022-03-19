Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Lineups are out! Gnabry benched, Stanisic gets a surprise start!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Huge surprise today as Bayern Munich seem to be going with a back-four configuration, with Josip Stanisic replacing Benjamin Pavard in the XI. Sane and Coman start as the wingers, with Gnabry benched. Dayot Upamecano and Tanguy Nianzou are the center-backs, with Lucas Hernandez presumably at left-back. Interesting choice by Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich are at home for the final game before an international break kicks in, and this time the opponents are Union Berlin. After their meteoric rise and consistent performances in recent seasons, the East Berlin club have stalled slightly since losing Max Kruse over the winter. For Bayern Munich, this is a good chance to keep some breathing room between them and Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

Both Niklas Sule and Benjamin Pavard are missing for this one, so Julian Nagelsmann will have to turn to the inexperienced Tanguy Nianzou and a shaky Dayot Upamecano to make up numbers in defense. That’s not great for Manuel Neuer’s chances of keeping a clean sheet, and neither is the fact that Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry will be playing as wingbacks. In the end, it’ll be up to the attack to finish their chances (something that has been elusive in recent games) and get the team all three points.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 1:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

