FIFA allows Ukrainian players to terminate their contracts

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, FIFA has reacted promptly and decided that Ukrainian players are allowed to terminate their contracts and leave the country to find another club to play for.

As Spox reports, players who manage to leave the country can immediately register with another club, even if the transfer window is currently closed. FIFA announced the news on Wednesday.

General mobilization was declared in Ukraine, and men between the ages of 18 and 60, generally, must remain in the country. The players may be eligible to leave the country — following the applicable rules on the cross-border movement of Ukrainian nationals.

Although, what might be a problem, is each club is allowed a maximum of two professional players to whom this exemption applies. Earlier last week, FIFA also announced that players and coaches from Ukraine and Russia are available to switch clubs and move abroad.

With the development of the current situation in Ukraine, Bayern Munich was, again, linked with Shakhtar Donetsk’s right-back Dodo.