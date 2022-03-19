Report: Bayern Munich front office, coaching staff clashing on Tanguy Nianzou’s development

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is unhappy with manager Julian Nagelsmann because the coach has not given young defender Tanguy Nianzou much of an opportunity to play this season.

In fairness to Nagelsmann, Nianzou has not been good when called upon. Sloppy positionally and with his challenges, Nianzou has been mistake-prone. Given his age (19) and his vast potential, though, there is no reason for Bayern Munich to write Nianzou off just yet. In fact, it appears that the only way to truly get a feel for what the player can be as a professional is to send him off on a loan assignment to a club where he would be able to play on a regular basis.

Even with the upcoming exit of Niklas Süle, Nianzou is not assured of consistent playing time next season at Bayern Munich. For all parties, it appears that a loan should be the next step for the player’s development.