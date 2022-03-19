Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich could be zeroing in Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter; Pep plays coy on Erling Haaland; Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard; Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel dismisses Manchester United rumors; and MORE!

It is looking more and more like Bayern Munich is settling in on the idea of acquiring Borussia Mönchengladbach star and Germany defender Matthias Ginter on a free transfer this summer.

With options dwindling and finances tightening, the Bavarians might have to opt for the best available free transfer on the market. Realistically, that could be Ginter per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

Interestingly, Falk detailed exactly how much Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger is demanding for a salary. At €15 million per season, Rüdiger desired pay makes him far too rich for the Bavarians at this point:

Bayern Munich had an absolutely crazy week off of the pitch.

Aside of another frustrating Bundesliga effort against Hoffenheim, the major storylines were flowing for Bayern Munich. There was no shortage of things to talk about and this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s injury, why it is a massive loss, and how this will give fans a preview for what life on the backline will look like next season.

The lack of movement on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets.

Understanding why Julian Nagelsmann might be unhappy with his roster and why there is a reason for concern that a gap exists between the coaching staff and front office.

Erling Haaland’s rumored move to Manchester City appears to be getting closer.

Why Robert Lewandowski feels disrespected and how re-upping him holds a key to the future.

Arsenal FC might be looking to grab Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard at a discounted rate:

Eden Hazard hasn’t been able to impress since moving from Chelsea to Real Madrid. After three disappointing seasons, the Belgian is said to be facing a departure from Madrid next summer. As Foot Mercato reports, Arsenal are seriously interested in signing the 31-year-old. Hazard himself is said not to be averse to returning to London either. According to the report, initial talks between the ‘Gunners’ and the player side have taken place. The Belgian has made 17 league appearances for Los Blancos this season, in which he has only managed one assist.

It is a shame to think of what Hazard’s career was...and now what it has become.

After a disappointing draw against Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich will host Union Berlin in another Bundesliga tilt where the Bavarians will seek to get back on track.

While Union Berlin had a very strong start to the season, Die Eisernen have faded after losing Max Kruse during the winter transfer window. Everything about this match seems to show Bayern Munich should be able to dig up three points, but focus and consistency have not exactly been assets for the squad this season.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Why Union Berlin has fallen off.

A hope that Bayern Munich has greater attention to detail this week.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup — we are expecting Robert Lewandowski to play despite his injury.

A prediction on the match.

Florian Wirtz is expected to make a full recovery from an ACL tear and there is speculation that the youngster could draw a bigger transfer fee than even Kylian Mbappe:

Florian Wirtz should remain a key player at Bayer Leverkusen despite his cruciate ligament rupture. According to Sport Bild, the 18-year-old will definitely play for the ‘Werkself’ next season, but Bayer would like to keep his midfield talent until the 2024 European Championship. But there will only be a stay if Leverkusen is playing for the championship title. ”It’s Florian’s goal to play for the championship with Leverkusen,” says Wirtz’ father. The club’s management assured the 18-year-old that all top performers and the team would stay together. Should a player decide to leave, an adequate replacement will be provided. However, Wirtz has not yet made any commitment to stay until 2024. However, there will only be a change if an interested party is willing to pay 150 million euros for the midfielder. Leverkusen is not willing to deviate from the price. With this transfer fee, Wirtz would cost more than Kylian Mbappé when he moved from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain (145 million euros).

Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel was linked to Manchester United, but the German manager does not seem interested in that type of move:

Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui denied that her had an agreement in place with FC Barcelona:

Noussair Mazraoui has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona for some time. The Moroccan’s job in Amsterdam expires next summer, making the 24-year-old the world’s most valuable free transfer right-back. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently reported on a first offer from Barca officials. Mazraoui has now denied an alleged agreement with the Catalans. After the end of the Champions League against Benfica Lisbon, the Moroccan said on RTL7: ”Nothing is complete with Barcelona, ​​not even close. Otherwise I would honestly say so,” said the 24-year-old. According to Transfermarkt, in addition to Barca, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are said to have contacted the player’s agent.

The Champions League draw just concluded today and it’s official — Bayern Munich will face Villarreal CF in the quarter-finals. Not only that but UEFA served up some juicy ties this year in the form of brackets, with teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid all facing each other. Plenty to talk about, as well as a dreaded potential reunion with Liverpool.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

What do we actually know about Villareal CF?

INNN watched them knock out Juventus and he explains how they did it.

Schnitzel and INNN discuss what Villareal could do to exploit Bayern’s weaknesses.

Will Unai Emery play the same way, or will he change his tactics to deal with Nageslmann?

Onto the other side of the bracket — Liverpool or Benfica, who will win? (Hint: Probably the one you think.)

And then the other brackets. Can Chelsea beat Real Madrid? Will Pep overthink vs Simeone?

A final note on the Villareal game and our expectations/concerns.

How Villareal’s big game experience could help them beat Bayern.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola softly dismissed the rumors linking his club to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland: