After U-19 showing, Paul Wanner back with Bayern Munich first team vs. Union Berlin

Finding playing time on a veteran-laden club like Bayern Munich is never easy: Not for other experienced players, not for young players, not for anyone.

We can include Paul Wanner in that mix.

The youngster was sent down to the Bayern Munich U-19 team to play against VfB Stuttgart last weekend, but has returned to the first team for training this week. What role Wanner will have remains to be seen.

The 16-year-old has had trouble getting into the mix for Julian Nagelsmann, but that could eventually change if Bayern Munich is able to clinch the Bundesliga title early. Should the Bavarians be able to clinch, the club could rest players like Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leon Goretzka.

Until then, however, Wanner will likely be limited to brief appearances as a substitute. Every minute of first team playing time is huge for Wanner as the youngster badly needs game experience.