Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Union Berlin aren’t looking too hot at the moment, but Bayern Munich have been recording some slip ups as of late. Somehow after opening up a eight point lead at the top, Bayern are somehow suddenly drawn back into a title race after consecutive draws against Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim. Failing to get all three points against Union would put the team in a difficult position.

Julian Nagelsmann needs to keep that from happening, but he also has to deal with the absences of Niklas Sule and Benjamin Pavard. The defense was already weak to begin with, but things look dire after losing two key defenders. Hopefully their replacements step up, because Bayern need it.

