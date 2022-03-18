2021/22 Champions League quarter-final + semi-final draw: All updates

The Champions League draw just took place and we know how the rest of the tournament is going to look like! Bayern Munich will face Villarreal CF and the rest of the big teams managed to draw each other. For once, it looks like the universe isn’t (that) determined to grind this club into dust.

For the sake of posterity, here is the full coverage of the Champions League quarter and semi final draw of this season in case you’re an internet archaeologist looking through this stuff 200 years from now.

In case you’re not and just checking out the rest of the coverage, why not join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story? We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for UCL draws, games, and everything else! We never miss a story, so be sure to check it all out.