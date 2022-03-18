 clock menu more-arrow no yes



Bayern draw Villareal! Talking Bayern Champions League draw video reaction

Check out the new Talking Bayern video for a special draw reaction!

By Jack Laushway
/ new
UEFA European Club Football Season Kick-Off 2019/2020 - UCL Draw Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich get an incredibly favorable draw as they matchup against Spanish side Villareal in the Champions League quarter-finals. On top of this, the winner of this matchup will advance to play the winner of Benfica vs Liverpool. Could Villareal upset Bayern Munich in the quarter finals? In the latest Talking Bayern video I run through an analysis of the matchup and what Bayern’s road to the Champions League final might look like. I also go through who I would like to play should Bayern advance to the Champions League final. Watch to hear my thoughts and reaction to this news!

If you enjoy the video please subscribe to the channel! It is still relatively new but I have big plans for upcoming content that you’ll want to look out for. There is never a shortage of great material to discuss when it comes to Bayern. Check out Talking Bayern on YouTube!

