Bavarian Podcast Works: Special Edition — Bayern Munich draw Villareal + Champions League brackets

The Champions League draw just concluded today and it’s official — Bayern Munich will face Villareal CF in the quarter-finals. Not only that but UEFA served up some juicy ties this year in the form of brackets, with teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid all facing each other. Plenty to talk about, as well as a dreaded potential reunion with Liverpool.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

What do we actually know about Villareal CF?

INNN watched them knock out Juventus and he explains how they did it.

Schnitzel and INNN discuss what Villareal could do to exploit Bayern’s weaknesses.

Will Unai Emery play the same way, or will he change his tactics to deal with Nageslmann?

Onto the other side of the bracket — Liverpool or Benfica, who will win? (Hint: Probably the one you think.)

And then the other brackets. Can Chelsea beat Real Madrid? Will Pep overthink vs Simeone?

A final note on the Villareal game and our expectations/concerns.

How Villareal’s big game experience could help them beat Bayern.

