Breaking: Bayern Munich draw Villareal CF in the Champions League quarter-finals

It’s official! Bayern Munich have been drawn against Villarreal CF in the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-finals. Julian Nagelsmann will have to succeed where Juventus failed, as the so-called Yellow Submarines have proven to be canny opponents on the European stage. Coach Unai Emery has shown he’s much more than just a Europa League specialist, and Bayern will have to be on their toes to keep from meeting the same fate as Allegri and Juventus.

One advantage for Bayern — they will be at home in the second leg. This gives time for the club to get Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka back and fit, and also time for Nagelsmann to prep in case Emery does something unexpected in the first leg.

We also know our semi-final bracket — the winner of Benfica vs Liverpool will play the winner of our quarter-final tie. If Bayern makes it through, the first leg will be played away from home (so either at Anfield or in Lisbon) and then the second leg at the Allianz Arena. As for the finals, Bayern’s side of the bracket are confirmed as the home team.

Overall, fans will have to agree that this is a very beneficial draw for Bayern Munich. No game is easy at this stage, but avoiding the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool is a godsend for Nagelsmann’s tired and depleted side. Now it’s time to get business done vs Villareal, and move onto the semi final for the first time in two years.