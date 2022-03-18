Champions League Quarter and Semi-Final draw: Discussion and Live Thread

The Round of 16 is over and the top eight clubs in Europe have progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich are one of these teams, and we are here to watch another cringeworthy ceremony to find out who we’ll face in the next round of the competition.

There’s no seeding this time, just a simple drawing system. The semi-final draw will take place at the same time as the quarter-final draw, so all the teams will know their path to the final after today. The draw participants are as follows:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea FC (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Villareal (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

As you can see, it’s mostly an English and Spanish affair, with the survivors of Group E (Benfica and Bayern) adding some diversity. The last time UEFA did one of these draws, they made a huge blunder which caused it to get annulled and redone. Let’s hope the whole process goes smoother this time, and Bayern gets a decent opponent.

Draw Info

Location: UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland

Time: 12:00 CET

TV/streaming: uefa.com

