Are Matthias Ginter and Bayern Munich closing in on a deal?

According to a report from Rheinische Post (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), a possible transfer may be brewing between Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter.

Per the report, “something concrete” is in the works between Bayern Munich and Ginter. Ginter has confirmed he’s in talks with a club, but stopped short of naming who that might be. Ginter has also been linked to Inter Milan. Inter, though, is reportedly close to signing another potential Bayern Munich transfer target — Torino’s Gleison Bremer.

Finally, the report indicated that transfer activities are not exactly bustling in Bavaria at the moment, so it could be a while before anything is formalized.

Once it was announced that Niklas Süle would be leaving Bayern Munich in favor of Borussia Dortmund, Ginter was one of the first names linked to the Rekordmeister. Ginter’s status as a free transfer and his versatility are considered to be his strongest attributes in the eyes of Bayer Munich.