Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 41 — Our thoughts on Julian Nagelsmann’s rumored unhappiness with Bayern Munich’s roster, the Robert Lewandowski-Erling Haaland drama, Niklas Süle’s injury, and MORE!

Bayern Munich had an absolutely crazy week off of the pitch.

Aside of another frustrating Bundesliga effort against Hoffenheim, the major storylines were flowing for Bayern Munich. There was no shortage of things to talk about and this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s injury, why it is a massive loss, and how this will give fans a preview for what life on the backline will look like next season.

The lack of movement on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets.

Understanding why Julian Nagelsmann might be unhappy with his roster and why there is a reason for concern that a gap exists between the coaching staff and front office.

Erling Haaland’s rumored move to Manchester City appears to be getting closer.

Why Robert Lewandowski feels disrespected and how re-upping him holds a key to the future.

