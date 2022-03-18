Bayern Munich Frauen sign Franziska Kett to pro contract

Bayern Munich Frauen have signed Franziska Kett from the club’s second team to a professional contract. The 17 year old attacker has seven appearances and two goals with the Bayern Frauen II this season. Over the weekend, she made the bench for the first team for the first time.

She joined Bayern from SpVgg GW Deggendor in 2020.

Kett is excited about her future:

“Signing your first professional contract is something very special. Doing this at Bayern Munich makes things even more special. I’m really happy about the trust and appreciation shown to me here in the club and by everyone in charge. Picking up the pace of the game and gaining even more speed of action will certainly be some of the topics I need and want to continue working on in the years to come. I want to continuously develop myself - not only in terms of football, but also personally. And of course it is also my goal to recommend myself for assignments at the highest level.”

Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech is pleased to see Kett continue their development: