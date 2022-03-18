Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United, FC Barcelona continue interest in Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Options open for Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger; Arsenal eyeing Borna Sosa; and MORE!

Manchester United is reportedly getting serious about a pursuit of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Ralf Rangnick appears to be reading the German papers and with the lack of contact between the Poland international and the Bayern Munich bosses, it seems he feels that Manchester United could be a player for the star striker:

According to Sky Deutschland, the 33-year-old has not made a decision to leave in the summer and instead, from his environment, they state that ‘everything is still open’. The Poland international had publicly stated he was not approached by the Bundesliga club’s leaders over a new deal and since then, he has been ‘silent on this subject’. Behind the scenes, the frontman ‘wants clarity’ and is not pleased with Bayern’s decision to look at the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Pini Zahavi, the ex-BVB man’s agent, doesn’t share a good relationship with the German club. The representative is well connected with clubs across Europe and it should be an easy task for him to get a ‘juicy contract’ for his client. The Red Devils are an option as Sky state Manchester United have ‘already registered their interest’ in Lewandowski with Zahavi, backing up the SportBild claims. With a gross salary of €25m, the Pole is currently the top earner at the Allianz Arena. Sky’s report backs up claims by Sport Bild that United have already notified their interest in Lewandowski to Zahavi. With the player wanting more clarity on his future, it needs to be seen how this case develops in the coming weeks and months.

At this point, the Robert Lewandowski contract saga has not reached 2018 levels of craziness, but has devolved into transfer misery porn.

On Thursday, we saw the report from Football Transfers that indicated FC Barcelona had bailed on negotiations with Erling Haaland because the Norwegian only wants a two-year deal, but one other journalist thinks this probably enhances Barca’s interest in Lewy:

Robert Lewandowski is going increasingly frustrated with Bayern Munich’s lack of desire to hand him a new deal, resulting in the Poland international becoming a ‘real option’ for Barcelona to consider in the summer. The 33-year-old veteran forward still has a contract until 2023, but Bayern haven’t really made any effort in tying him for a longer tenure. The lack of momentum means Lewandowski is now having reservations over the club’s intentions and believes it is something to do with Erling Haaland. The record Bundesliga champions aren’t too enthusiastic about the Poland international, and in case there’s, in fact, an offer, it won’t exceed beyond €23m to €25m per season. On top of that, Bayern do not really have a great working relationship with Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi, and this could lead to a potential departure in the summer. Now, this is when Barcelona come into the picture. Lewandowski’s troubled contractual situation means he has suddenly become one of the most in-demand players for the upcoming transfer market. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest, and now journalist Toni Juanmarti claims Barcelona are considering him as a ‘real option’ too. Interestingly enough, Lewandowski seems to be following the same path as Niklas Sule. The towering centre-half, who will play for Borussia Dortmund from the next only left Bayern due to lack of appreciation.

Bayern Munich fans getting antsy can fall back on this quote from team president Herbert Hainer — if you need a boost of confidence about retaining Lewandowski:

After a disappointing draw against Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich will host Union Berlin in another Bundesliga tilt where the Bavarians will seek to get back on track.

While Union Berlin had a very strong start to the season, Die Eisernen have faded after losing Max Kruse during the winter transfer window. Everything about this match seems to show Bayern Munich should be able to dig up three points, but focus and consistency have not exactly been assets for the squad this season.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

Why Union Berlin has fallen off.

A hope that Bayern Munich has greater attention to detail this week.

A guess on Julian Nagelsmann’s lineup — we are expecting Robert Lewandowski to play despite his injury.

A prediction on the match.

For a while, it looked like Antonio Rüdiger was headed toward signing an extension with Chelsea FC, but the recent events in the world have put some roadblocks on that pathway. Now, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Juventus are all back in the game for the Germany international, but Bayern Munich is not (at least not yet):

Bayern Munich had an absolutely crazy week off of the pitch.

Aside of another frustrating Bundesliga effort against Hoffenheim, the major storylines were flowing for Bayern Munich. There was no shortage of things to talk about and this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s injury, why it is a massive loss, and how this will give fans a preview for what life on the backline will look like next season.

The lack of movement on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets.

Understanding why Julian Nagelsmann might be unhappy with his roster and why there is a reason for concern that a gap exists between the coaching staff and front office.

Erling Haaland’s rumored move to Manchester City appears to be getting closer.

Why Robert Lewandowski feels disrespected and how re-upping him holds a key to the future.

At one point, Bayern Munich was interested in VfB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa, but now Arsenal FC has taken a liking to the Croatian:

