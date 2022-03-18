Bayern Munich has not expanded list of center-back targets

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich is sitting tight and not budging regarding its options at center-back to replace Niklas Süle.

With Andreas Christensen seemingly headed to FC Barcelona and Inter Milan regarded as the leader in the clubhouse for Torino’s Gleison Bremer, Bayern Munich is not expanding its list of targets — or even reaching out to some of those players who the club was loosely connected to as of yet:

Meanwhile, Bayern’s search for a seasoned central defender continues. Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter (28) would be a cheap backup. But there is still no conviction at all levels in the club. Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck (22) has a lot of potential. But there is still no contact. He would cost a fee. Desired player Andreas Christensen (FC Chelsea) is about to sign FC Barcelona.

With the club reluctant to spend money, free transfers will likely take precedence over any player who requires a fee.