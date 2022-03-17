Report: FC Barcelona bows out of hunt for Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to become focus

According to the site FootballTransfers, FC Barcelona has recused itself from the competition for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland after learning that the Norwegian’s camp indicated that he only wants a two-year deal.

This news could cause a trickledown effect that eventually touches Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski:

Barcelona have ended negotiations to sign Erling Haaland after the Borussia Dortmund player’s camp requested a contract lasting only two years, FootballTransfers understands. Haaland is set to leave Dortmund at the end of the season when a €75 million release clause is activated in his contract. FootballTransfers understands that the chief reason why Barcelona have ended negotiations for Haaland is because Raiola and the striker’s camp were requesting a two-year contract. This would have meant that Haaland’s deal at Camp Nou would have expired in 2024, and this was deemed unacceptable by Barcelona given that his transfer fee alone would be €75m.

This is huge news for a couple of reasons:

1: This could mean that Haaland could be an option for Bayern Munich in the near future — even if the club fails to land him this summer. (Official BFW Tinfoil Hat Theory alert!)

2: FC Barcelona could ramp up its interest in Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

FootballTransfers has the word on that second point:

It is understood that Barcelona have instead turned their attentions to Robert Lewandowski as a possible alternative to Haaland. Barca are currently making approaches to understand whether a summer deal is possible for the Bayern Munich hitman.

Stay tuned Bayern Munich fans, this is going to go on for a while.