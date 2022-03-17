Injury Update: Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting questionable for Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin, Serge Gnabry could step up as striker

Bayern Munich are having a tough time managing their personnel and trying to keep everyone fit and ready for the upcoming matches. Per kicker, captain Manuel Neuer had to end his training session with the squad early on Thursday. The club is yet to release a statement regarding why the goalkeeper had to cut the session short, but Neuer did release an Instagram post — which may or may not indicate that he’s fine:

The club is already battling several fitness issues on a daily basis and more of the same keeps happening and it’s piling up every week. The most recent update on the Robert Lewandowski situation says that the player is still training individually, with his presence still in question for Saturday’s game against Union Berlin.

But, we have a good backup, right? Right? Apparently, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also had to skip the team training session on Thursday. According to Bild, if both the strikers are unavailable for the game against Union, Nagelsmann will be turning to Serge Gnabry to sort out the striker dilemma.