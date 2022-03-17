Report: Bayern Munich weighing options for Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, but financial logistics are difficult

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich is paying close attention to the transfer situation of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian’s cost is a major obstacle:

SPORT1 knows that the bosses around Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn are observing the situation surrounding the BVB striker, but are not willing to pay the total package of up to 300 million euros consisting of transfer fee, salary for five years plus commission for his entourage. Sheikh club ManCity is already offering Haaland a gross salary of around 35 million euros per year! For comparison: Bayern’s sporting management has internally agreed on a gross salary cap of 25 million euros - with the aim of not becoming a second FC Barcelona, ​​which has regularly exceeded its salary structure in recent years for superstars such as Lionel Messi and finally faced a mountain of debt in the billions.

With Haaland potentially out of the mix and Robert Lewandowski’s future in Bavaria uncertain, the Rekordmeister could enter the final year of Lewandowski’s contract knowing it could lose the Poland international for free in 2023:

But it is also clear: Should Lewandowski want to leave in the coming transfer period, Bayern would need a replacement for him. Otherwise, according to SPORT1 information, they would not necessarily give him a release - and instead take the risk of losing him free of charge a year later in the worst case.

The results of the past few seasons has thrown off Lewandowski’s original plan for how to wind down his career per Sport1:

His original career plan was to leave Germany for Spain at some point - and then end his career in the US MLS. But he pursued it in the belief that he would not be able to achieve all of his big goals (especially the Champions League and World Footballer titles) with Bayern. He has, which in turn could also speak for a new challenge.

FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have also been inked to both Haaland and Lewandowski at different periods. Whatever the case, this will all have a domino effect. Once Haaland or Lewandowski settles in on an immediate future, only then will the other react accordingly.