Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle out with thigh injury

According to a release from Bayern Munich, Niklas Süle is out “for the time being” with a thigh injury.

Süle’s ailment should push Dayot Upamecano back into the starting XI against Union Berlin to accompany Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard on the backline in Julian Nagelsmann’s back three-based formation:

Niklas Süle tore a muscle fiber in his right rear thigh during training on Wednesday. This means that the 26-year-old central defender from FC Bayern is out for the time being.

The timing of this injury is pretty awful for Süle and the club alike. The Germany international is winding down his time on Säbener Straße before he moves to Borussia Dortmund this summer, but the 26-year-old has arguably been the team’s best defender this season.

During a key stretch of the campaign, losing Süle is definitely a big blow. Hopefully, the defender can heal quickly and be ready to make an impact when he returns.