Not wanting to lose any more leverage, Bayern Munich could expedite talks with Robert Lewandowski

Things could go from a snail’s pace to warp speed in the coming days at Bayern Munich.

While the club does not want to act as if it will be pushed into any action, the loud rumors that Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is nearing a deal with Manchester City might have put some pressure on the Bavarian brass to get talking with striker Robert Lewandowski.

On Wednesday, Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi acknowledged the recent reports that there had not been any contact as of yet between the club and its top player. Haaland’s situation inadvertently might be pushing the two sides together, though.

Without a viable alternative on the market, Zahavi can really push the envelope when it comes to Lewandowski’s salary demands per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

The talks between Haaland and Manchester City are believed to be so far along that even Borussia Dortmund’s management team believes the move will happen:

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn insisted his club will not be bullied into having talks before it is ready.

“As far as the talks are concerned, I’m very relaxed. We won’t let ourselves be put under pressure from outside. The goal remains to be able to win the Champions League every season,” Kahn said (as captured by kicker). “This includes further targeted reinforcements for our team as well as contract talks with our players.”

Whatever happens, the wave of pressure from the media and fans for Bayern Munich to address the situation with Lewandowski — plus Haaland’s alleged transfer — could eventually push everything in this process to move just a bit quicker than the Bavarian bosses would like.