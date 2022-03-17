ICYMI: Bayern Munich II smash SC Eltersdorf, hold narrow lead at top of Regionalliga Bayern

Bayern Munich II put together a five-goal performance on the route to a 5-1 victory against SC Eltersdorf in the Regionalliga Bayern.

Five different goalscorers led Bayern II on the day. Armindo Sieb and Gabriel Vidović sandwiched a goal from Eltersdorf’s Sebastian Schäferlein in the first half with goals of their own to give Bayern II the 2-1 halftime lead.

Christopher Scott scored in the 55th minute to put Bayern II up 3-1. Taylor Booth may have had the goal of the match in the 77th minute with a fantastic free kick, and Emilian Metu grabbed a goal with only a few minutes remaining to cap off the 5-1 win.

“Today we played one of the best first halves of the season, so after the first half I hardly had any corrections except for the unfortunate goal,” said Bayern II head coach Martin Demichelis. “In the second half we continued our game as we had planned. Now it’s time to focus fully on all eleven remaining finals in the regional league.”

Demichelis brought in Sieb, Scott, and Hyunju Lee into the starting lineup for this match in place of Maximilian Welzmüller, Timo Kern, and Metu from their most recent win against SpVgg Unterhaching.

See the full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Früchtl - Marušić, Brückner, Lawrence - Herrmann (72nd Herold), Lee (79th Kern), Booth, Scott (79th Metu), Vidović, Sieb (79th Aitamer) - Copado (72nd Kabadayi)

Bayern II have now played an equal number of games with leaders SpVgg Bayreuth, and the Bayern amateurs now trail then by only seven points. With eleven matches remaining in the campaign, the Regionalliga Bayern title is still up for grabs.

There is one more match in March before the international break. On Friday, Bayern II will host 1860 Rosenheim at the FC Bayern Campus.